Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $830,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 50,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.5% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

