Presilium Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 10,505,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,822. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.