Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,480. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

