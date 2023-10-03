Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $930,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

