RHS Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.