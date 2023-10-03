The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

