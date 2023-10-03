Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $146.72. 745,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,872. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

