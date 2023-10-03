Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $371.93. The company had a trading volume of 239,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,293. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

