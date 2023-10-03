BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,904. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $690.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.