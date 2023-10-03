Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 514,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

