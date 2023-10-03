Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.