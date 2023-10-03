E&G Advisors LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $831.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $861.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

