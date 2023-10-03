McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.18. 686,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,968. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.