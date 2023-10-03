IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,902. The company has a market capitalization of $343.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $861.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
