IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,902. The company has a market capitalization of $343.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $861.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.