K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 918.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.28 and a 200-day moving average of $457.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.