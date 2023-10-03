Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 3,921 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 2,263,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,374. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

