Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 5,975 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,052,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

AMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.29. 12,181,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,951,531. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

