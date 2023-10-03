Creative Planning Buys 22,860 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $126,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.53. 823,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

