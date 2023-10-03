The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $60,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.32.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.93. The stock had a trading volume of 517,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,874. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

