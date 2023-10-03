Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 3,281 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,593,890 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 309,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.99 and a 200 day moving average of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

