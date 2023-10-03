3,610 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

