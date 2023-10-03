Creative Planning Sells 228,963 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,805,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 5.04% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,654,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 2,590,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.74 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

