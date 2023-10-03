MBA Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 827,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

