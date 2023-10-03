Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QUAL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

