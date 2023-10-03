Brown Financial Advisory Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Financial Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 700,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,515. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

