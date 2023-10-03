Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VWO stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

