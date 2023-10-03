McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $231.71 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

