Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 33,401 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

