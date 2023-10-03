K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 2,018 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.22 and a 200 day moving average of $457.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

