FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $387.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

