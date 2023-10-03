E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

