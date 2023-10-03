Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.