Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Standpoint Asset Management LLC

Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.74. 2,114,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.95. The company has a market cap of $310.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

