C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 119 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

