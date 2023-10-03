Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.53. The company had a trading volume of 823,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,098. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

