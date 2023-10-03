Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

