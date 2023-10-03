Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a 200 day moving average of $351.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

