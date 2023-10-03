Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 302 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $642.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $690.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

