Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is MBA Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,196. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

