Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.