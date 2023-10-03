Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 882,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

