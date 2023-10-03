E&G Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.