MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.98. 447,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.