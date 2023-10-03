Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VUG stock traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $269.80. 231,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,074. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.