Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $231.71 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.47.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

