560 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

