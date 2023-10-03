1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.90 and a 200-day moving average of $455.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

