Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $231.71 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.