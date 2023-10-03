Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,554,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,014,750. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5,016.99, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

