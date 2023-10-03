MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.